AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.
AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AVB opened at $176.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.