AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVB opened at $176.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after purchasing an additional 552,042 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.