Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.70. 2,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Avidbank Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $165.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

