Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,361 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $27,354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,511.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after buying an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,228,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,991,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,450 shares of company stock valued at $9,286,366. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $223.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 27.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.13.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

