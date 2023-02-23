Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $10.62 or 0.00043963 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $84.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.65052201 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $86,324,010.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

