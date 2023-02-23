Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Axos Financial stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. Axos Financial has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

