B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 7.4%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.10 and last traded at $38.47. 324,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 418,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.84 per share, with a total value of $111,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,005,553.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Agostino Robert P. D bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $507,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,233,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.84 per share, with a total value of $111,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,005,553.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 230,586 shares of company stock worth $9,189,248. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 455,335 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,568,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after buying an additional 87,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 137,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 76,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

