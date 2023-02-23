B. Riley Lowers Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target to $5.00

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 235.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Tellurian Price Performance

Shares of TELL stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $841.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $804,180.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,565,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,259,111.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,061,927 shares of company stock worth $13,739,866. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tellurian by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 161,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

