Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,727,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Bank System by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,486,000 after acquiring an additional 574,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.5 %

CBU opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.64. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

