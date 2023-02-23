Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $74,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,132,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,535 shares of company stock worth $3,542,408 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations stock opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.