Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.12% of CONMED worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in CONMED by 6.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Stock Up 1.0 %

CNMD opened at $95.18 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

