Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $175.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.05) to GBX 2,750 ($33.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.80) to GBX 4,500 ($54.19) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.19) to GBX 4,200 ($50.58) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.97) to GBX 3,600 ($43.35) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.38) to GBX 4,500 ($54.19) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

