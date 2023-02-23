Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 154 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $233.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.82 and a 200-day moving average of $237.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

