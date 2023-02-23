Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 3,364 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,211,000 after buying an additional 1,022,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,990,000 after buying an additional 728,450 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

