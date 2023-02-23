Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 655 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IDEX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

IDEX Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE IEX opened at $224.85 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day moving average of $220.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

