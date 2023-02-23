Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 7,093 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 12.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 98,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

