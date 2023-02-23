Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 17.2% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE opened at $83.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,773.00, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $84.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.56.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

