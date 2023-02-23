BakeryToken Price Reaches $0.28 (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $25.95 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BakeryToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

