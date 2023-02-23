Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 375.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

