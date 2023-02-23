Barclays Increases Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $30.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $43.29.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

