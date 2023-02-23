Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Earns Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE ABX traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.83. The company had a trading volume of 946,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,718. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

