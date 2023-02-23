Basic Attention Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $124.22 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $491.31 million and $124.22 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Basic Attention Token Profile
Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,106,771 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.
Basic Attention Token Coin Trading
