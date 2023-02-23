Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 6.9 %

BBWI stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,235 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.