Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 2.8 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.