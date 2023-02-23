Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.
Bath & Body Works Trading Up 2.8 %
Bath & Body Works stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
