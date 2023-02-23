Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,774,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 5,614,371 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $8.64.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

