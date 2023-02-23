Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) to Release Earnings on Friday

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, February 24th.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:BRK-A opened at $460,012.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469,042.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449,097.27.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hathaway

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 4,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,259,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,800,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

