BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Shares Down 0.7%

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.83 and last traded at C$18.93. 76,152 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 65,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.07.
BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.29.
