BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 17,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 34,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
BeWhere Stock Down 4.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$19.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.35.
BeWhere Company Profile
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
