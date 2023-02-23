BHP Group Limited (BHP) to Issue Dividend of $0.90 on March 30th

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,622.50 ($31.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,703.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,460.91. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.61). The stock has a market cap of £132.70 billion and a PE ratio of 772.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.31) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.29) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.70) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,358.57 ($28.40).

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

