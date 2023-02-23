BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

BCRX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.48. 494,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,921. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $111,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,626 shares of company stock worth $2,462,585 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $197,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

