BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.30. 1,084,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.
In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,057,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $34,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,626 shares of company stock worth $2,462,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.
