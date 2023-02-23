BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $303.76 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24,471.42 or 0.99992569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $303.76 million and $3.62 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029304 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020735 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00214331 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,267,419.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 24,111.03681304 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49,959,639.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

