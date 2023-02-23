BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $296.02 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $23,847.74 or 0.99981916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $296.02 million and approximately $4,045.00 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00043718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00216911 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,267,420 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,267,419.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 24,398.82010902 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.