Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Cap Reaches $10.13 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and $141,026.95 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00003460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.64518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.83959765 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $139,214.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

