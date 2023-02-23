Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45.31 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $43.72 or 0.00178637 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $842.28 million and approximately $45.31 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,471.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00584630 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00046490 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000854 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
