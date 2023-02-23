BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $35.81 million and $795,371.12 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitShares has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00010576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007395 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004449 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001987 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.