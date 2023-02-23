BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 66.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.19.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

