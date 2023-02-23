BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 66.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.19.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance
Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47.
Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.