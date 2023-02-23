Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13), with a volume of 270642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.28. The firm has a market cap of £39.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.62.

About Blackbird

(Get Rating)

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.