BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Marc Huffman Sells 19,650 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,409. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -140.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

BlackLine Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.