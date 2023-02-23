BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Marc Huffman Sells 19,650 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BlackLine Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,409. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -140.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackLine (BL)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.