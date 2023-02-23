BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch Sells 5,260 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $366,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,756.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackLine stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 368,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -140.16 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackLine Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.