Bluefin Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after buying an additional 1,848,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 675,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after buying an additional 522,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7,734.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 511,109 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $18,334,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,421. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

