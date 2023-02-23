Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $97.13 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,229,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,961 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 8.8% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $97,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,581,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,550,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 198,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKEZ remained flat at $69.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70.

