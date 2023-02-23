Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,155 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $134,276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 22.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,373,000 after buying an additional 1,022,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.71. The company had a trading volume of 405,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

