BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (ZWK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on March 2nd

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ZWK stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.31. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a twelve month low of C$24.28 and a twelve month high of C$33.98.

