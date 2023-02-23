BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 2nd

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ZWU stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,800. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of C$10.62 and a 1 year high of C$13.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.88.

