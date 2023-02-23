BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZWH traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.91. 20,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,637. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.59. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of C$19.75 and a 52-week high of C$23.05.

