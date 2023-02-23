BMO US Put Write ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZPW)

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE ZPW traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$14.61. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.06.

