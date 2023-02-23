BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.17

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNPGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €52.17 ($55.50) and traded as high as €65.90 ($70.11). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €65.50 ($69.68), with a volume of 1,462,503 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($81.91) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($81.91) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.27.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

Featured Stories

