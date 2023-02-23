Boeing (LON:BOE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $173.04

Shares of The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.04 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 210.63 ($2.54). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 206.68 ($2.49), with a volume of 3,113 shares trading hands.

Boeing Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

