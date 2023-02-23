Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,850.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,490.62.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

BKNG stock opened at $2,426.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,556.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,261.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,024.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.