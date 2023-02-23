Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,011 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 31.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3,818.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,008. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Articles

